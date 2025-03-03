Fireweed Metals Corp. (CVE:FWZ) Director Buys C$225,000.00 in Stock

Fireweed Metals Corp. (CVE:FWZ – Get Free Report) Director Ian Gibbs acquired 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$1.50 per share, with a total value of C$225,000.00.

Fireweed Metals Stock Down 2.5 %

CVE:FWZ opened at C$1.55 on Monday. Fireweed Metals Corp. has a 12-month low of C$0.97 and a 12-month high of C$1.83. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$1.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$1.43. The firm has a market capitalization of C$278.42 million, a P/E ratio of -7.53 and a beta of 1.06.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Ventum Financial increased their price objective on shares of Fireweed Metals from C$2.50 to C$2.65 in a report on Tuesday, November 5th.

Fireweed Metals Company Profile

Fireweed Metals Corp. engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral assets in Canada. It explores for zinc, lead, and silver, as well as gallium and germanium deposits. The company owns an interest in the Macmillan Pass project located in Yukon, Canada; and the Gayna River project situated in Northwest Territories, Canada.

