Firan Technology Group Co. (OTCMKTS:FTGFF) Short Interest Update

Firan Technology Group Co. (OTCMKTS:FTGFF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,700 shares, a growth of 94.7% from the January 31st total of 1,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.9 days.

Firan Technology Group Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:FTGFF traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $5.21. 500 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,656. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.05. Firan Technology Group has a fifty-two week low of $3.62 and a fifty-two week high of $6.28.

Firan Technology Group (OTCMKTS:FTGFF – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $32.88 million for the quarter.

About Firan Technology Group

Firan Technology Group Corporation manufactures and sells aerospace and defense electronic products and subsystems in Canada, the United States, Asia, Europe, and rest of Americas. The company operates in two segments, FTG Circuits and FTG Aerospace. It offers semi additive process technologies, high density interconnect products, high temperature rigid flex printed, RF boards, thermal management, and rigid flex and assembly products.

