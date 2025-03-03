Financial Services Advisory Inc Sells 444 Shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers (NASDAQ:RDVY)

Financial Services Advisory Inc decreased its holdings in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers (NASDAQ:RDVY – Free Report) by 3.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,439 shares of the company’s stock after selling 444 shares during the period. Financial Services Advisory Inc’s holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers were worth $854,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in RDVY. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 4.9% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 20,326,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,203,528,000 after buying an additional 953,708 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 135.8% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,128,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,838,000 after purchasing an additional 650,194 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 47.3% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 1,267,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,007,000 after acquiring an additional 406,747 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 128.3% during the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 708,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,928,000 after purchasing an additional 398,469 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 5,198.7% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 336,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,947,000 after acquiring an additional 330,430 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers stock opened at $61.47 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $61.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.47. First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers has a twelve month low of $52.59 and a twelve month high of $64.63. The company has a market cap of $13.41 billion, a PE ratio of 14.00 and a beta of 1.15.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th were paid a dividend of $0.2956 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 13th.

The First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (RDVY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ US Rising Dividend Achievers index. The fund tracks an index of 50 large-cap stocks with rising, high-quality dividends. RDVY was launched on Jan 6, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

