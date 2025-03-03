Financial Services Advisory Inc Sells 329 Shares of Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF (NASDAQ:PTNQ)

Financial Services Advisory Inc trimmed its position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF (NASDAQ:PTNQ – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,890 shares of the company’s stock after selling 329 shares during the quarter. Financial Services Advisory Inc owned approximately 0.13% of Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF worth $1,694,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of PTNQ. Assetmark Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Kestra Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Midwest Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $64,000. Noble Wealth Management PBC bought a new stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $85,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF by 259.9% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 1,032 shares during the last quarter.

Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ PTNQ opened at $74.16 on Monday. Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF has a twelve month low of $66.14 and a twelve month high of $77.83. The firm has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.58 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a 50 day moving average of $75.23 and a 200 day moving average of $74.27.

Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF Announces Dividend

About Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 27th were issued a $1.4487 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 27th.

The Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF (PTNQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer NASDAQ-100 Trendpilot index. The fund tracks an index that holds the NASDAQ-100 securities and/or 3-month US T-bills according to momentum. PTNQ was launched on Jun 11, 2015 and is managed by Pacer.

