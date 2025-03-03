Financial Services Advisory Inc Invests $8.92 Million in Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS)

Financial Services Advisory Inc bought a new position in Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 35,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,916,000. Vanguard Industrials ETF makes up about 2.1% of Financial Services Advisory Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Financial Services Advisory Inc owned about 0.16% of Vanguard Industrials ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VIS. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Avior Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF by 111.9% in the 4th quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 125 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF by 833.3% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 140 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Roxbury Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000.

Vanguard Industrials ETF Price Performance

VIS stock opened at $259.53 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $262.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $261.45. Vanguard Industrials ETF has a fifty-two week low of $228.59 and a fifty-two week high of $280.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.09 and a beta of 1.14.

About Vanguard Industrials ETF

Vanguard Industrials ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Industrials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the industrials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies whose businesses are dominated by one of the following activities, the manufacture and distribution of capital goods (including aerospace and defense, construction, engineering and building products, electrical equipment, and industrial machinery); the provision of commercial services and supplies (including printing, employment, environmental, and office services); or the provision of transportation services (including airlines, couriers, marine, road and rail, and transportation infrastructure).

