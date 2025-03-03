Financial Services Advisory Inc Has $20.82 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC)

Financial Services Advisory Inc raised its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC – Free Report) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 97,887 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,788 shares during the period. Vanguard Mega Cap ETF makes up approximately 4.9% of Financial Services Advisory Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Financial Services Advisory Inc owned 0.34% of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF worth $20,817,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. New York Life Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 536,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,127,000 after purchasing an additional 17,030 shares in the last quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 470,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,958,000 after purchasing an additional 15,008 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 228,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,645,000 after purchasing an additional 10,881 shares during the last quarter. Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 20.8% during the 4th quarter. Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc. now owns 223,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,622,000 after acquiring an additional 38,563 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verus Financial Partners Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Verus Financial Partners Inc. now owns 223,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,691,000 after acquiring an additional 822 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Mega Cap ETF Price Performance

Vanguard Mega Cap ETF stock opened at $215.31 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.81 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $217.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $211.44. Vanguard Mega Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $176.66 and a fifty-two week high of $222.75.

Vanguard Mega Cap ETF Profile

The Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (MGC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Mega Cap index, a market-cap-weighted index that covers 70% of the market capitalization of the US equity market. MGC was launched on Dec 24, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

