Financial Services Advisory Inc Has $1.94 Million Stake in SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF (NYSEARCA:EFIV)

Financial Services Advisory Inc lifted its stake in SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF (NYSEARCA:EFIV – Free Report) by 3.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 34,387 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,114 shares during the period. Financial Services Advisory Inc owned 0.15% of SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF worth $1,942,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF by 25.5% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 225,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,719,000 after buying an additional 45,801 shares during the period. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. increased its position in SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF by 38.0% in the 4th quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 137,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,764,000 after buying an additional 37,880 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF by 50.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 49,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,799,000 after buying an additional 16,622 shares during the period. Townsquare Capital LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $638,000. Finally, Verus Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $503,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA EFIV opened at $56.83 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $57.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.53. The company has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.94 and a beta of 1.02. SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF has a 12 month low of $47.76 and a 12 month high of $58.93.

The SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF (EFIV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 ESG index. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of S&P 500 stocks that are screened for sustainability criteria related to ESG factors. EFIV was launched on Jul 27, 2020 and is managed by State Street.

