Financial Council LLC Sells 3,038 Shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI)

Financial Council LLC reduced its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI – Free Report) by 7.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,533 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,038 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF accounts for approximately 2.2% of Financial Council LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Financial Council LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF were worth $4,293,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. P E Global LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. P E Global LLC now owns 2,229,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,933,000 after purchasing an additional 114,345 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,728,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,130,000 after buying an additional 192,070 shares during the period. Granger Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 252.2% in the fourth quarter. Granger Management LLC now owns 1,339,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,370,000 after buying an additional 959,000 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 926,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,766,000 after acquiring an additional 105,951 shares during the period. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 16,345.4% during the 3rd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 916,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,529,000 after acquiring an additional 910,603 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.52% of the company’s stock.

ACWI opened at $120.83 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $120.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $119.35. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a 1-year low of $104.29 and a 1-year high of $124.15. The stock has a market cap of $19.41 billion, a PE ratio of 22.13 and a beta of 0.94.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were paid a dividend of $1.0662 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 17th.

The iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (ACWI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap global stocks, covering 85% of the developed and emerging markets capitalization. ACWI was launched on Mar 26, 2008 and is managed by BlackRock.

