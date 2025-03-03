Financial Comparison: Vertex (NASDAQ:VERX) vs. Grid Dynamics (NASDAQ:GDYN)

Vertex (NASDAQ:VERX – Get Free Report) and Grid Dynamics (NASDAQ:GDYN – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation, risk, earnings and profitability.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Vertex and Grid Dynamics”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Get Vertex alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vertex $666.78 million 7.55 -$13.09 million ($0.34) -94.97 Grid Dynamics $350.57 million 4.43 -$1.76 million $0.04 470.50

Grid Dynamics has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Vertex. Vertex is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Grid Dynamics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Vertex 0 5 7 1 2.69 Grid Dynamics 0 0 5 1 3.17

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Vertex and Grid Dynamics, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Vertex presently has a consensus target price of $51.00, indicating a potential upside of 57.94%. Grid Dynamics has a consensus target price of $19.17, indicating a potential upside of 1.84%. Given Vertex’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Vertex is more favorable than Grid Dynamics.

Profitability

This table compares Vertex and Grid Dynamics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vertex 4.73% 24.92% 6.65% Grid Dynamics 1.15% -0.33% -0.29%

Risk & Volatility

Vertex has a beta of 0.78, meaning that its share price is 22% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Grid Dynamics has a beta of 1.01, meaning that its share price is 1% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

70.3% of Vertex shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 71.2% of Grid Dynamics shares are owned by institutional investors. 44.6% of Vertex shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 7.2% of Grid Dynamics shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Vertex beats Grid Dynamics on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Vertex

(Get Free Report)

Vertex, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise tax technology solutions for retail trade, wholesale trade, and manufacturing industries in the United States and internationally. The company offers tax determination; compliance and reporting, including workflow management tools, role-based security, and event logging; tax data management; document management; analytics and insights; pre-built integration that includes mapping data fields, and business logic and configurations; industry-specific solutions; and technology specific solutions, such as chain flow accelerator and SAP-specific tools. It provides implementation services, such as configuration, data migration and implementation, and support and training; and managed services, including tax return preparation, filing and tax payment, and notice management. The company sells its software products through software licenses and software as a service subscription. Vertex, Inc. was founded in 1978 and is headquartered in King of Prussia, Pennsylvania.

About Grid Dynamics

(Get Free Report)

Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides technology consulting, platform and product engineering, and analytics services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers cloud platform and product engineering services, such as architecting, designing, and building scalable and secure cloud-based platforms and business applications; and AI/machine learning and data platform engineering services that build platforms to facilitate batch and streaming data ingestion, quality governance, orchestration, semantic modeling, observability, and analysis at scale. The company provides digital engagement services, including digital ecosystem design and implementation; and supply chain, Internet of Thing, and advanced manufacturing, which focuses on transforming traditional operations into smart and connected ecosystems. It serves customers that operate in the tech, media, telecommunications, retail, consumer packaged goods, manufacturing, and finance industries. The company was formerly known as ChaSerg Technology Acquisition Corp. and changed its name to Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in San Ramon, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Vertex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.