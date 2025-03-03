Fidelity Wise Origin Bitcoin Fund (NYSEARCA:FBTC) Shares Gap Up – What’s Next?

Fidelity Wise Origin Bitcoin Fund (NYSEARCA:FBTC – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $73.50, but opened at $81.42. Fidelity Wise Origin Bitcoin Fund shares last traded at $78.19, with a volume of 2,494,380 shares changing hands.

Fidelity Wise Origin Bitcoin Fund Trading Up 4.1 %

The company’s fifty day moving average is $84.88 and its 200 day moving average is $71.91.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fidelity Wise Origin Bitcoin Fund

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Stephens Consulting LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity Wise Origin Bitcoin Fund by 61.5% during the fourth quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC boosted its position in Fidelity Wise Origin Bitcoin Fund by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 6,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $502,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the period. Financial Perspectives Inc grew its holdings in Fidelity Wise Origin Bitcoin Fund by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Financial Perspectives Inc now owns 2,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Fidelity Wise Origin Bitcoin Fund by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 33,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,706,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Fidelity Wise Origin Bitcoin Fund by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 21,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,745,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the period.

About Fidelity Wise Origin Bitcoin Fund

The Fidelity Wise Origin Bitcoin Fund (FBTC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long btc, short usd currency. The fund is passively managed, offering exposure to the daily USD spot price of bitcoin (BTC) using a Bitcoin price feed. An investment in the fund is not a direct investment in bitcoin.

