Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FREL) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – Here’s Why

Posted by on Mar 3rd, 2025

Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FRELGet Free Report) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 245,362 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 52% from the previous session’s volume of 161,698 shares.The stock last traded at $28.65 and had previously closed at $28.42.

Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of 33.99 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.32.

Institutional Trading of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FREL. Kestra Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF by 2,144.6% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 1,201 shares during the period. Johnson Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF by 60.0% during the fourth quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF by 81.0% in the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 786 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF by 63.9% in the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 787 shares during the last quarter.

About Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF

The Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF (FREL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI US IMI\u002FReal Estate 25-25 index. The fund tracks a cap-weighted index of US REIT and real estate companies across the entire market-cap spectrum. FREL was launched on Feb 2, 2015 and is managed by Fidelity.

