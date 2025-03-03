Fidelis Capital Partners LLC Purchases 8,168 Shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Fidelis Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 143.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,845 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 8,168 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ comprises about 0.7% of Fidelis Capital Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $7,173,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in QQQ. Stephens Consulting LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 5,416 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,769,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Northeast Investment Management boosted its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 0.6% in the third quarter. Northeast Investment Management now owns 3,476 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,697,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Planning Capital Management Corp grew its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 7.1% during the third quarter. Planning Capital Management Corp now owns 300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $146,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Cardinal Point Capital Management ULC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Cardinal Point Capital Management ULC now owns 3,902 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,995,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hoese & Co LLP raised its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 32.3% in the 4th quarter. Hoese & Co LLP now owns 82 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Invesco QQQ alerts:

Invesco QQQ Stock Up 1.6 %

QQQ stock opened at $508.30 on Monday. Invesco QQQ has a 52 week low of $413.07 and a 52 week high of $540.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $320.36 billion, a PE ratio of 33.43 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $522.05 and a 200 day moving average of $503.57.

Invesco QQQ Dividend Announcement

About Invesco QQQ

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.8347 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd.

(Free Report)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QQQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.