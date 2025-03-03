Fidelis Capital Partners LLC Purchases 14,895 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Fidelis Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 27.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 69,768 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 14,895 shares during the quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $3,080,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. now owns 21,057 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $927,000 after acquiring an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 445.1% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 139,244 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,663,000 after purchasing an additional 113,699 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth $261,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 36.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,173 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $630,000 after purchasing an additional 3,526 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC now owns 1,165,058 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $51,309,000 after buying an additional 18,476 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VWO opened at $44.73 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $115.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.62 and a beta of 0.68. The business’s 50-day moving average is $44.58 and its 200 day moving average is $45.55. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $40.72 and a 1 year high of $49.57.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

