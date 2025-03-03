Fidelis Capital Partners LLC Has $5.74 Million Holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ)

Fidelis Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ – Free Report) by 4.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 99,657 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,638 shares during the period. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF were worth $5,740,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. DecisionPoint Financial LLC bought a new position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Human Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust acquired a new position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Kestra Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Crews Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $52,000.

Shares of BATS:COWZ opened at $57.25 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $57.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.90. The company has a market capitalization of $25.11 billion, a PE ratio of 13.11 and a beta of 1.03.

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Profile

The Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (COWZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer US Cash Cows 100 index. The fund tracks a free cash flow-weighted index of companies selected from the Russell 1000 Index. COWZ was launched on Dec 16, 2016 and is managed by Pacer.

