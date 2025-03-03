Fidelis Capital Partners LLC Has $1.76 Million Holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Fidelis Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 27.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,983 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,727 shares during the period. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $1,755,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Compass Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in International Business Machines in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. grew its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 1,054.5% during the 3rd quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 127 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Hara Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the third quarter worth $29,000. Avondale Wealth Management boosted its position in International Business Machines by 56.0% during the fourth quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 156 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valued Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in International Business Machines by 134.3% during the fourth quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 157 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. 58.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

International Business Machines Stock Performance

IBM opened at $252.63 on Monday. International Business Machines Co. has a 12-month low of $162.62 and a 12-month high of $265.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $234.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.81 and a beta of 0.76. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $238.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $224.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82.

International Business Machines Announces Dividend

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The technology company reported $3.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.77 by $0.15. International Business Machines had a net margin of 9.60% and a return on equity of 38.99%. On average, equities analysts forecast that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 10th. Investors of record on Monday, February 10th will be paid a $1.67 dividend. This represents a $6.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 10th. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is presently 104.21%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on International Business Machines from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $245.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of International Business Machines in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $320.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, International Business Machines presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $231.44.

About International Business Machines

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

