Fidelis Capital Partners LLC Has $1.46 Million Holdings in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF (NYSEARCA:DUHP)

Fidelis Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF (NYSEARCA:DUHP – Free Report) by 47.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 42,110 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,473 shares during the quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF were worth $1,462,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DUHP. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF by 195.2% during the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 89,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,035,000 after acquiring an additional 58,908 shares during the last quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF by 35.0% during the third quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,628,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,695,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200,771 shares during the period. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF by 11.4% during the third quarter. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. now owns 8,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 899 shares during the last quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF by 17.4% in the third quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $937,000 after purchasing an additional 4,067 shares during the period. Finally, Forum Financial Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF by 2.4% in the third quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 6,842,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,136,000 after buying an additional 160,574 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA DUHP opened at $35.25 on Monday. Dimensional US High Profitability ETF has a 1 year low of $29.63 and a 1 year high of $35.83. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.37. The company has a market cap of $7.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.26 and a beta of 0.99.

About Dimensional US High Profitability ETF

The Dimensional US High Profitability ETF (DUHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund invests in a broad and diverse group of large-cap US stocks actively selected based on perceived higher profitability relative to other US large-cap companies. DUHP was launched on Feb 23, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

