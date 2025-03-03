Fidelis Capital Partners LLC Boosts Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Fidelis Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 22.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 50,821 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 9,358 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 2000 ETF comprises approximately 1.1% of Fidelis Capital Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $11,375,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Field & Main Bank bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Insight Inv LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the third quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF stock opened at $214.65 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $68.75 billion, a PE ratio of 16.97 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $223.56 and a 200 day moving average of $224.06. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 12 month low of $191.34 and a 12 month high of $244.98.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

