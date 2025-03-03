Ferrellgas Partners, L.P. (OTCMKTS:FGPR) Short Interest Down 50.0% in February

Ferrellgas Partners, L.P. (OTCMKTS:FGPR – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 50.0% from the January 31st total of 200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Ferrellgas Partners Stock Performance

Shares of Ferrellgas Partners stock traded up $0.33 on Monday, hitting $10.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,008 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,757. The company has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.45 and a beta of 2.99. Ferrellgas Partners has a 1 year low of $5.60 and a 1 year high of $18.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $9.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.14.

Get Ferrellgas Partners alerts:

Ferrellgas Partners Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

Ferrellgas Partners, L.P. distributes and sells propane and related equipment and supplies. The company transports propane to propane distribution locations, tanks on customers' premises, or to portable propane tanks delivered to retailers. It conducts its portable tank exchange operations under the Blue Rhino brand name through a network of independent and partnership-owned distribution outlets.

Receive News & Ratings for Ferrellgas Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ferrellgas Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.