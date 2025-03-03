Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) Shares Purchased by Fidelis Capital Partners LLC

Fidelis Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Free Report) by 7.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 21,457 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,544 shares during the period. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $1,582,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 27,989,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,999,009,000 after acquiring an additional 1,346,863 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Fastenal by 5.6% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,683,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,188,251,000 after purchasing an additional 880,372 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Fastenal by 3.2% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 19,878,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,419,690,000 after purchasing an additional 608,596 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its holdings in Fastenal by 1,789.1% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 535,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,262,000 after purchasing an additional 507,364 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Fastenal in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,443,000. 81.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Fastenal alerts:

Fastenal Stock Performance

Shares of FAST stock opened at $75.73 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $74.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $74.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.43 billion, a PE ratio of 37.68, a P/E/G ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 4.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Fastenal has a 52 week low of $61.36 and a 52 week high of $84.88.

Fastenal Increases Dividend

Fastenal ( NASDAQ:FAST Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 17th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.02). Fastenal had a net margin of 15.25% and a return on equity of 32.55%. The company had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.84 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.46 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Fastenal will post 2.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 31st were paid a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 31st. This is a boost from Fastenal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 85.57%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

FAST has been the topic of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Fastenal from $86.00 to $82.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Wolfe Research upped their target price on shares of Fastenal from $74.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Hsbc Global Res cut shares of Fastenal from a “hold” rating to a “moderate sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. HSBC downgraded shares of Fastenal from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Fastenal in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $88.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fastenal currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.91.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Fastenal

Fastenal Profile

(Free Report)

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company’s fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers that are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FAST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fastenal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fastenal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.