Farmers and Merchants Bancshares, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FMFG) Short Interest Update

Farmers and Merchants Bancshares, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FMFG – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a growth of 100.0% from the January 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Farmers and Merchants Bancshares Stock Performance

FMFG stock traded down $0.25 during trading on Friday, hitting $16.50. The company had a trading volume of 1,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 875. The business has a 50-day moving average of $17.56 and a 200-day moving average of $16.20. Farmers and Merchants Bancshares has a one year low of $12.51 and a one year high of $26.00.

About Farmers and Merchants Bancshares

Farmers and Merchants Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Farmers and Merchants Bank that provides commercial and retail banking services to individuals and businesses in Baltimore and Carroll counties in Maryland and surrounding areas of northern Maryland. It offers checking, savings, money market, individual retirement, and sweep accounts, as well as certificates of deposit, remote check deposits, and repurchase agreements.

