Farmers and Merchants Bancshares, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FMFG) Short Interest Update

Farmers and Merchants Bancshares, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FMFG – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a growth of 100.0% from the January 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Farmers and Merchants Bancshares Stock Performance
FMFG stock traded down $0.25 during trading on Friday, hitting $16.50. The company had a trading volume of 1,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 875. The business has a 50-day moving average of $17.56 and a 200-day moving average of $16.20. Farmers and Merchants Bancshares has a one year low of $12.51 and a one year high of $26.00.
About Farmers and Merchants Bancshares
