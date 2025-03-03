F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $18.50.
A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of F.N.B. from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of F.N.B. from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of F.N.B. from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of F.N.B. from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on shares of F.N.B. from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th.
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FNB. Creative Planning grew its holdings in shares of F.N.B. by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 60,731 shares of the bank’s stock worth $857,000 after purchasing an additional 1,757 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in shares of F.N.B. by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 41,581 shares of the bank’s stock worth $586,000 after purchasing an additional 2,830 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of F.N.B. by 15.5% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 142,340 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,008,000 after purchasing an additional 19,100 shares during the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of F.N.B. by 13.9% in the 3rd quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 964,974 shares of the bank’s stock worth $13,616,000 after purchasing an additional 118,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of F.N.B. by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,952,429 shares of the bank’s stock worth $69,879,000 after purchasing an additional 127,516 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.25% of the company’s stock.
Shares of F.N.B. stock opened at $14.83 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. F.N.B. has a 1-year low of $12.49 and a 1-year high of $17.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.77, a PEG ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 1.01.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 3rd. F.N.B.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.10%.
F.N.B. Corporation, a bank and financial holding company, provides a range of financial products and services primarily to consumers, corporations, governments, and small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance.
