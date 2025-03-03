Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) Position Lessened by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lowered its position in Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL – Free Report) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,461,618 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 28,338 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.86% of Exelixis worth $81,972,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Exelixis by 124.0% in the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 1,790,855 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $46,473,000 after buying an additional 991,494 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in Exelixis by 82.1% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,562,790 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $52,884,000 after acquiring an additional 704,786 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec bought a new stake in Exelixis in the third quarter worth approximately $14,979,000. Burney Co. acquired a new position in shares of Exelixis during the 4th quarter worth $12,267,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its holdings in shares of Exelixis by 263.1% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 483,064 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $12,536,000 after purchasing an additional 350,026 shares in the last quarter. 85.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of EXEL stock opened at $38.69 on Monday. Exelixis, Inc. has a one year low of $20.14 and a one year high of $38.72. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $34.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.70. The stock has a market cap of $10.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.53.

Exelixis ( NASDAQ:EXEL Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The biotechnology company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.03). Exelixis had a net margin of 24.04% and a return on equity of 23.52%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Exelixis, Inc. will post 2.04 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on EXEL. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Exelixis from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $29.00 price target on shares of Exelixis in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Brookline Capital Management initiated coverage on Exelixis in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut Exelixis from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on Exelixis from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $37.24.

In related news, EVP Patrick J. Haley sold 52,636 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.98, for a total value of $1,946,479.28. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 303,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,216,403.80. The trade was a 14.79 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jack L. Wyszomierski sold 8,768 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.80, for a total value of $331,430.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 356,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,479,669. This represents a 2.40 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 130,343 shares of company stock worth $4,789,234. Company insiders own 2.85% of the company’s stock.

Exelixis, Inc, an oncology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of new medicines for difficult-to-treat cancers in the United States. The company offers CABOMETYX tablets for the treatment of patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma who received prior anti-angiogenic therapy; and COMETRIQ capsules for the treatment of progressive and metastatic medullary thyroid cancer.

