Evome Medical Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:LNDZF) Short Interest Down 55.1% in February

Evome Medical Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:LNDZF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,900 shares, a decline of 55.1% from the January 31st total of 26,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 25,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.
Evome Medical Technologies Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:LNDZF remained flat at $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.08 and its 200-day moving average is $0.08. Evome Medical Technologies has a 12-month low of $0.01 and a 12-month high of $0.21.
About Evome Medical Technologies
