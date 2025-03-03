Evertz Technologies Limited (OTCMKTS:EVTZF) Short Interest Update

Evertz Technologies Limited (OTCMKTS:EVTZF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 70,000 shares, a drop of 27.2% from the January 31st total of 96,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 16.3 days.

Evertz Technologies Stock Performance

OTCMKTS EVTZF opened at $8.13 on Monday. Evertz Technologies has a 52-week low of $7.98 and a 52-week high of $11.87. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.81.

Evertz Technologies Company Profile

Evertz Technologies Limited engages in the design, manufacture, and distribution of video and audio infrastructure solutions for the production, post-production, broadcast, and telecommunications markets in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers contribution and distribution encoder, decoder, receiver, and processing products; and control panels, intelligent operations and controls, big data analytics, and network management systems, as well as orchestration, monitoring, and analytics solutions.

