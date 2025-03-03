Evertz Technologies Limited (OTCMKTS:EVTZF) Short Interest Update

Evertz Technologies Limited (OTCMKTS:EVTZF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 70,000 shares, a drop of 27.2% from the January 31st total of 96,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 16.3 days.
Evertz Technologies Stock Performance
OTCMKTS EVTZF opened at $8.13 on Monday. Evertz Technologies has a 52-week low of $7.98 and a 52-week high of $11.87. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.81.
Evertz Technologies Company Profile
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Evertz Technologies
- About the Markup Calculator
- These 3 Tech Stocks Are Gaining Steam After NVIDIA’s Report
- The Risks of Owning Bonds
- These S&P 500 Stocks Have Low P/E Ratios — Time to Buy?
- What Are Dividend Contenders? Investing in Dividend Contenders
- One Value, One Growth, and One Momentum Stock For Diversification
Receive News & Ratings for Evertz Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evertz Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.