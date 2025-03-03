EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER) CAO Sells $196,680.84 in Stock

EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER – Get Free Report) CAO Jon Ayotte sold 7,647 shares of EverQuote stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.72, for a total value of $196,680.84. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 58,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,492,917.40. The trade was a 11.64 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Jon Ayotte also recently made the following trade(s):

Get EverQuote alerts:

On Friday, February 21st, Jon Ayotte sold 460 shares of EverQuote stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.21, for a total value of $9,756.60.

On Wednesday, February 19th, Jon Ayotte sold 364 shares of EverQuote stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.21, for a total value of $8,084.44.

EverQuote Trading Up 4.3 %

Shares of EVER stock opened at $26.88 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $950.23 million, a P/E ratio of 79.06 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.18. EverQuote, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.28 and a 1 year high of $28.09.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On EverQuote

EverQuote ( NASDAQ:EVER Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $147.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $133.83 million. EverQuote had a return on equity of 13.94% and a net margin of 3.31%. Analysts forecast that EverQuote, Inc. will post 0.72 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EVER. Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new stake in EverQuote during the third quarter worth $26,000. R Squared Ltd bought a new stake in EverQuote during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Quarry LP lifted its stake in EverQuote by 100.7% during the third quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,452 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its stake in EverQuote by 115.1% during the third quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 3,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 1,874 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in EverQuote by 80.4% during the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 4,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 2,042 shares during the last quarter. 91.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on EverQuote from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. B. Riley cut their price objective on shares of EverQuote from $36.50 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on EverQuote from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Raymond James raised EverQuote from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 26th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on EverQuote from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.33.

View Our Latest Stock Report on EVER

About EverQuote

(Get Free Report)

EverQuote, Inc operates an online marketplace for insurance shopping in the United States. The company offers auto, home and renters, and life insurance. The company serves carriers and agents, as well as indirect distributors. The company was formerly known as AdHarmonics, Inc, and changed its name to EverQuote, Inc in November 2014.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for EverQuote Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EverQuote and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.