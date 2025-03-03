ESAB Co. (NYSE:ESAB) Declares $0.08 Quarterly Dividend

ESAB Co. (NYSE:ESAB – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, March 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 4th will be given a dividend of 0.08 per share on Thursday, April 17th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 4th.

ESAB has a payout ratio of 5.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect ESAB to earn $5.83 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.32 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 5.5%.

Shares of ESAB traded down $4.61 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $120.69. 228,750 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 238,876. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $122.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $116.92. ESAB has a 12-month low of $88.54 and a 12-month high of $135.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market cap of $7.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.36.

ESAB ( NYSE:ESAB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $633.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $636.43 million. ESAB had a net margin of 9.66% and a return on equity of 17.43%. Sell-side analysts expect that ESAB will post 5.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have issued reports on ESAB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on ESAB from $135.00 to $133.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 21st. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $144.00 price target (up previously from $138.00) on shares of ESAB in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of ESAB in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of ESAB from $131.00 to $125.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of ESAB from an “underperform” rating to an “inline” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $122.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $133.14.

ESAB Corporation engages in the formulation, development, manufacture, and supply of consumable products and equipment for use in cutting, joining, automated welding, and gas control equipment. Its comprehensive range of welding consumables includes electrodes, cored and solid wires, and fluxes using a range of specialty and other materials; and cutting consumables comprising electrodes, nozzles, shields, and tips.

