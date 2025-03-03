Equities Research Analysts’ Upgrades for March 3rd (ACNB, ALL, BOW, BUD, CHKP, CMG, COFS, CRL, DCBO, DEO)

Equities Research Analysts’ upgrades for Monday, March 3rd:

ACNB (NASDAQ:ACNB) was upgraded by analysts at Piper Sandler from a neutral rating to an overweight rating. The firm currently has $50.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $37.00.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL) was upgraded by analysts at Argus from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Bowhead Specialty (NYSE:BOW) was upgraded by analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from a market perform rating to an outperform rating. The firm currently has $44.00 target price on the stock.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) was upgraded by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) was upgraded by analysts at Piper Sandler from a neutral rating to an overweight rating. The firm currently has $260.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $220.00.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) was upgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating. Morgan Stanley currently has $70.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $65.00.

ChoiceOne Financial Services (NASDAQ:COFS) was upgraded by analysts at Janney Montgomery Scott from a neutral rating to a buy rating.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL) was upgraded by analysts at Redburn Atlantic from a sell rating to a neutral rating. Redburn Atlantic currently has $188.00 target price on the stock.

Docebo (TSE:DCBO) was upgraded by analysts at ATB Capital from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating.

Diageo (NYSE:DEO) was upgraded by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Gray Television (NYSE:GTN) was upgraded by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating. The firm currently has $4.00 price target on the stock.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) was upgraded by analysts at Barclays PLC from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating. The firm currently has $31.00 price target on the stock.

KT (NYSE:KT) was upgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from a neutral rating to a buy rating.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) was upgraded by analysts at Monness Crespi & Hardt from a sell rating to a neutral rating.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment (NASDAQ:MLCO) was upgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating. They currently have $6.70 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $7.50.

Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) was upgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a neutral rating to an overweight rating. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has $29.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $26.00.

Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX) was upgraded by analysts at Robert W. Baird from a neutral rating to an outperform rating. The firm currently has $61.00 price target on the stock.

MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. (NYSE:MYTE) was upgraded by analysts at TD Cowen from a hold rating to a buy rating. TD Cowen currently has $14.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $13.00.

Beigene (NASDAQ:ONC) was upgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from a neutral rating to a buy rating. They currently have $320.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $207.00.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) was upgraded by analysts at Monness Crespi & Hardt from a sell rating to a neutral rating.

Riskified (NYSE:RSKD) was upgraded by analysts at DA Davidson from a neutral rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $7.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $5.00.

THOR Industries (NYSE:THO) was upgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from a neutral rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $125.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $110.00.

UWM (NYSE:UWMC) was upgraded by analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from a market perform rating to an outperform rating. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods currently has $7.50 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $6.50.

Telefônica Brasil (NYSE:VIV) was upgraded by analysts at Barclays PLC from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating. They currently have $11.50 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $11.80.

