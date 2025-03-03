Equities Research Analysts’ Upgrades for March 3rd (ACNB, ALL, BOW, BUD, CHKP, CMG, COFS, CRL, DCBO, DEO)

Equities Research Analysts’ upgrades for Monday, March 3rd:
ACNB (NASDAQ:ACNB) was upgraded by analysts at Piper Sandler from a neutral rating to an overweight rating. The firm currently has $50.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $37.00.
Allstate (NYSE:ALL) was upgraded by analysts at Argus from a hold rating to a buy rating.
Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) was upgraded by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a hold rating to a buy rating.
Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) was upgraded by analysts at Piper Sandler from a neutral rating to an overweight rating. The firm currently has $260.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $220.00.
Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) was upgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating. Morgan Stanley currently has $70.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $65.00.
ChoiceOne Financial Services (NASDAQ:COFS) was upgraded by analysts at Janney Montgomery Scott from a neutral rating to a buy rating.
Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL) was upgraded by analysts at Redburn Atlantic from a sell rating to a neutral rating. Redburn Atlantic currently has $188.00 target price on the stock.
Docebo (TSE:DCBO) was upgraded by analysts at ATB Capital from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating.
Diageo (NYSE:DEO) was upgraded by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a sell rating to a hold rating.
Gray Television (NYSE:GTN) was upgraded by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating. The firm currently has $4.00 price target on the stock.
Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) was upgraded by analysts at Barclays PLC from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating. The firm currently has $31.00 price target on the stock.
KT (NYSE:KT) was upgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from a neutral rating to a buy rating.
MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) was upgraded by analysts at Monness Crespi & Hardt from a sell rating to a neutral rating.
Melco Resorts & Entertainment (NASDAQ:MLCO) was upgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating. They currently have $6.70 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $7.50.
Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) was upgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a neutral rating to an overweight rating. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has $29.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $26.00.
Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX) was upgraded by analysts at Robert W. Baird from a neutral rating to an outperform rating. The firm currently has $61.00 price target on the stock.
MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. (NYSE:MYTE) was upgraded by analysts at TD Cowen from a hold rating to a buy rating. TD Cowen currently has $14.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $13.00.
Beigene (NASDAQ:ONC) was upgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from a neutral rating to a buy rating. They currently have $320.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $207.00.
Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) was upgraded by analysts at Monness Crespi & Hardt from a sell rating to a neutral rating.
Riskified (NYSE:RSKD) was upgraded by analysts at DA Davidson from a neutral rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $7.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $5.00.
THOR Industries (NYSE:THO) was upgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from a neutral rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $125.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $110.00.
UWM (NYSE:UWMC) was upgraded by analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from a market perform rating to an outperform rating. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods currently has $7.50 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $6.50.
Telefônica Brasil (NYSE:VIV) was upgraded by analysts at Barclays PLC from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating. They currently have $11.50 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $11.80.
