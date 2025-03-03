Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) Shares Sold by Jacobi Capital Management LLC

Jacobi Capital Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Free Report) by 7.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,988 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 1,592 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $627,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC lifted its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,429,298 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $420,037,000 after acquiring an additional 1,225,988 shares in the last quarter. Brookfield Corp ON lifted its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Brookfield Corp ON now owns 4,762,585 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $138,639,000 after acquiring an additional 278,892 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 4,072,866 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $118,561,000 after acquiring an additional 200,625 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 3,470,689 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $101,032,000 after acquiring an additional 9,257 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY lifted its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 3,209,370 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $100,646,000 after acquiring an additional 153,083 shares in the last quarter. 26.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Enterprise Products Partners alerts:

Enterprise Products Partners Stock Performance

Shares of EPD stock opened at $33.41 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.83. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a fifty-two week low of $27.26 and a fifty-two week high of $34.63. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $32.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.12. The firm has a market cap of $72.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.42, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.09.

Enterprise Products Partners Increases Dividend

Enterprise Products Partners ( NYSE:EPD Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.05. Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 20.48% and a net margin of 10.49%. The company had revenue of $14.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.72 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 31st were given a $0.535 dividend. This is a positive change from Enterprise Products Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. This represents a $2.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.41%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 31st. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 79.55%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EPD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Enterprise Products Partners from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Wolfe Research downgraded Enterprise Products Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Scotiabank assumed coverage on Enterprise Products Partners in a research note on Friday, January 10th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial raised their target price on Enterprise Products Partners from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Enterprise Products Partners presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $34.70.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Enterprise Products Partners

Enterprise Products Partners Profile

(Free Report)

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. It operates in four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Enterprise Products Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enterprise Products Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.