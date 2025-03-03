Enpro Inc. (NPO) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 5th

Enpro Inc. (NYSE:NPO – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 13th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.31 per share by the industrial products company on Wednesday, March 19th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 5th. This is a boost from Enpro’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30.
Enpro has increased its dividend payment by an average of 3.6% per year over the last three years. Enpro has a payout ratio of 14.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Enpro to earn $8.00 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.24 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 15.5%.
Enpro Stock Performance
Shares of NPO stock opened at $181.60 on Monday. Enpro has a 52 week low of $136.68 and a 52 week high of $214.58. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $181.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $170.03. The firm has a market cap of $3.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.49 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.59.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on NPO shares. StockNews.com lowered Enpro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Enpro from $170.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Enpro from $180.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th.
Read Our Latest Stock Report on Enpro
Insider Buying and Selling
In other Enpro news, CAO Steven R. Bower sold 997 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.66, for a total value of $199,061.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
About Enpro
Enpro Inc design, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary, value-added products and solutions to safeguard critical environments in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Sealing Technologies and Advanced Surface Technologies. The Sealing Technologies segment offers single-use hygienic seals, tubing, components and assemblies; metallic, non-metallic, and composite material gaskets; dynamic seals; compression packing; hydraulic components; expansion joints; and wall penetration products for chemical and petrochemical processing, pulp and paper processing, nuclear energy, hydrogen, natural gas, food and biopharmaceutical processing, primary metal manufacturing, mining, water and waste treatment, commercial vehicle, aerospace, medical, filtration, and semiconductor fabrication industries.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Enpro
- 3 Tickers Leading a Meme Stock Revival
- Chaos and Cash: Finding Opportunity in Volatility
- Insider Buying Explained: What Investors Need to Know
- Realty Income: An Anchor in Volatile Markets
- Insider Selling Explained: Can it Inform Your Investing Choices?
- Autodesk Designs Value for Investors: Uptrend Set to Continue
Receive News & Ratings for Enpro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enpro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.