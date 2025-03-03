Enpro Inc. (NPO) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 5th

Enpro Inc. (NYSE:NPO – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 13th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.31 per share by the industrial products company on Wednesday, March 19th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 5th. This is a boost from Enpro’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30.

Enpro has increased its dividend payment by an average of 3.6% per year over the last three years. Enpro has a payout ratio of 14.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Enpro to earn $8.00 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.24 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 15.5%.

Shares of NPO stock opened at $181.60 on Monday. Enpro has a 52 week low of $136.68 and a 52 week high of $214.58. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $181.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $170.03. The firm has a market cap of $3.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.49 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.59.

Enpro ( NYSE:NPO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The industrial products company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.10. Enpro had a return on equity of 10.25% and a net margin of 6.95%. The business had revenue of $258.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $250.10 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.19 earnings per share. Enpro’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Enpro will post 7.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on NPO shares. StockNews.com lowered Enpro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Enpro from $170.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Enpro from $180.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th.

In other Enpro news, CAO Steven R. Bower sold 997 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.66, for a total value of $199,061.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Enpro Inc design, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary, value-added products and solutions to safeguard critical environments in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Sealing Technologies and Advanced Surface Technologies. The Sealing Technologies segment offers single-use hygienic seals, tubing, components and assemblies; metallic, non-metallic, and composite material gaskets; dynamic seals; compression packing; hydraulic components; expansion joints; and wall penetration products for chemical and petrochemical processing, pulp and paper processing, nuclear energy, hydrogen, natural gas, food and biopharmaceutical processing, primary metal manufacturing, mining, water and waste treatment, commercial vehicle, aerospace, medical, filtration, and semiconductor fabrication industries.

