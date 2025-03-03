Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) Earns Neutral Rating from Analysts at Redburn Atlantic

Analysts at Redburn Atlantic started coverage on shares of Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Monday. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Enphase Energy from $101.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $69.00 to $66.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. OTR Global upgraded shares of Enphase Energy from a “negative” rating to a “mixed” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. BNP Paribas lowered Enphase Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $88.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Enphase Energy from $68.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.42.

NASDAQ:ENPH opened at $57.33 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.47 and a beta of 1.68. Enphase Energy has a 52 week low of $56.83 and a 52 week high of $141.63. The company has a quick ratio of 3.28, a current ratio of 3.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $65.95 and a 200 day moving average of $83.31.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.15). Enphase Energy had a net margin of 7.72% and a return on equity of 15.62%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Enphase Energy will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ENPH. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 32.0% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 8,371,790 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $574,975,000 after acquiring an additional 2,028,691 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 43.4% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,557,865 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $313,034,000 after purchasing an additional 1,378,978 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in Enphase Energy by 131.6% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,214,999 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $155,360,000 after purchasing an additional 1,258,778 shares during the last quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Enphase Energy by 531.4% in the 4th quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 805,791 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $55,342,000 after purchasing an additional 678,163 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Enphase Energy during the 4th quarter worth $46,339,000. 72.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Enphase Energy Company Profile

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control.

