Enovix Co. (NASDAQ:ENVX) CEO Sells $2,805,000.00 in Stock

Enovix Co. (NASDAQ:ENVX – Get Free Report) CEO Rajendra K. Talluri sold 300,000 shares of Enovix stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.35, for a total value of $2,805,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,045,301 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,123,564.35. This represents a 12.79 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Enovix Stock Down 1.3 %

ENVX opened at $8.92 on Monday. Enovix Co. has a fifty-two week low of $5.70 and a fifty-two week high of $18.68. The company has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.15 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 3.77 and a quick ratio of 3.61. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $11.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.25.

Enovix (NASDAQ:ENVX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.01. Enovix had a negative net margin of 963.17% and a negative return on equity of 96.99%. The business had revenue of $9.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.77 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Enovix Co. will post -1.01 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Enovix

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Enovix in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in Enovix by 66.7% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Enovix during the third quarter valued at $27,000. Sava Infond d.o.o. acquired a new stake in shares of Enovix in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Enovix by 61.4% in the 4th quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 5,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. 50.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ENVX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Enovix in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Craig Hallum reduced their price target on shares of Enovix from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.30.

Enovix Company Profile

Enovix Corporation designs, develops, and manufactures lithium-ion batteries. It serves wearables and IoT, smartphone, laptops and tablets, industrial and medical, and electric vehicles industries. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Fremont, California.

