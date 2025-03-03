Enlight Renewable Energy Ltd (NASDAQ:ENLT) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Enlight Renewable Energy Ltd (NASDAQ:ENLT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 83,400 shares, an increase of 104.9% from the January 31st total of 40,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 20,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.1 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Enlight Renewable Energy by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 39,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $690,000 after purchasing an additional 947 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC boosted its stake in shares of Enlight Renewable Energy by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 336,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,798,000 after purchasing an additional 28,792 shares during the period. USS Investment Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Enlight Renewable Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $985,000. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of Enlight Renewable Energy by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 425,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,343,000 after purchasing an additional 2,748 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Enlight Renewable Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $196,000. 38.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Enlight Renewable Energy from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Enlight Renewable Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Enlight Renewable Energy from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd.

Enlight Renewable Energy Trading Up 2.0 %

Shares of Enlight Renewable Energy stock opened at $17.22 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $16.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.33. The company has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.83 and a beta of 1.51. Enlight Renewable Energy has a 12-month low of $14.09 and a 12-month high of $18.48.

Enlight Renewable Energy (NASDAQ:ENLT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.17. Enlight Renewable Energy had a net margin of 11.09% and a return on equity of 3.03%. The company had revenue of $114.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $289.04 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Enlight Renewable Energy will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Enlight Renewable Energy Company Profile

Enlight Renewable Energy Ltd operates a renewable energy platform in Israel, Central-Eastern Europe, Western Europe, and the United States. The company develops, finances, constructs, owns, and operates utility-scale renewable energy projects. It develops wind energy and solar energy projects, as well as energy storage projects.

Further Reading

