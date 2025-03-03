Energy Fuels (TSE:EFR) Reaches New 12-Month Low – Time to Sell?

Energy Fuels Inc. (TSE:EFR – Get Free Report) (NASDAQ:UUUU)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$5.71 and last traded at C$5.73, with a volume of 215709 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$5.93.

Separately, Roth Capital upgraded Energy Fuels from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday.

The company has a quick ratio of 19.23, a current ratio of 18.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market cap of C$785.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.73 and a beta of 1.54. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$7.41 and its 200-day moving average is C$7.79.

In other news, Director James Birks Bovaird sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$7.85, for a total value of C$78,500.00. Also, Director Alexander Morrison sold 17,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$8.17, for a total transaction of C$143,035.39. Corporate insiders own 2.03% of the company’s stock.

Energy Fuels Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the extraction, recovery, recycling, exploration, permitting, evaluation, and sale of uranium mineral properties in the United States. The company produces and sells vanadium pentoxide, rare earth elements, and heavy mineral sands, such as ilmenite, rutile, zircon, and monazite.

