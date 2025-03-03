Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) Shares Purchased by Jones Financial Companies Lllp

Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 40.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 256,434 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 74,166 shares during the quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $31,780,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of EMR. Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new position in Emerson Electric during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Stephens Consulting LLC bought a new position in shares of Emerson Electric in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Sugar Maple Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Emerson Electric during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Darwin Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Emerson Electric during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, YANKCOM Partnership bought a new position in Emerson Electric during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Institutional investors own 74.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Emerson Electric alerts:

Emerson Electric Price Performance

Shares of EMR opened at $121.62 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $124.57 and its 200-day moving average is $118.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The company has a market capitalization of $68.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.34. Emerson Electric Co. has a fifty-two week low of $96.62 and a fifty-two week high of $134.85.

Emerson Electric Announces Dividend

Emerson Electric ( NYSE:EMR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.10. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 13.74% and a return on equity of 12.08%. Equities research analysts expect that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a $0.5275 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 14th. This represents a $2.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.36%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently commented on EMR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Emerson Electric from $136.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $138.00 price objective on shares of Emerson Electric in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $117.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Emerson Electric in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $155.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Emerson Electric from $140.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $136.90.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Emerson Electric

About Emerson Electric

(Free Report)

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EMR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Emerson Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emerson Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.