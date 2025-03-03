Embraer (NYSE:ERJ) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Buy” Rating

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Embraer (NYSE:ERJ – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Sunday morning.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on ERJ. TD Cowen upgraded shares of Embraer to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. UBS Group lowered Embraer from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $29.00 to $32.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on Embraer from $40.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Embraer currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.50.

Embraer Stock Performance

Shares of ERJ stock opened at $47.60 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.50 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 0.76. Embraer has a fifty-two week low of $19.08 and a fifty-two week high of $48.40. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $40.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.12.

Embraer (NYSE:ERJ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The aerospace company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $2.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.21 billion. Embraer had a return on equity of 11.61% and a net margin of 8.24%. Analysts predict that Embraer will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Embraer

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Carrhae Capital LLP boosted its position in shares of Embraer by 48.1% in the fourth quarter. Carrhae Capital LLP now owns 2,670,740 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $97,963,000 after acquiring an additional 866,919 shares during the period. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in Embraer by 19.0% in the 4th quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 2,439,060 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $89,465,000 after purchasing an additional 390,094 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in Embraer by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,210,060 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $81,065,000 after purchasing an additional 176,182 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Embraer by 102.1% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,331,631 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $47,100,000 after purchasing an additional 672,644 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Embraer by 17,140.6% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,235,635 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $45,323,000 after buying an additional 1,228,468 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.65% of the company’s stock.

Embraer Company Profile

Embraer SA designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aircraft and systems in North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Brazil, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Commercial Aviation; Defense & Security; Executive Aviation; Services & Support; and Other segments. The Commercial Aviation segment designs, develops, manufactures, and sells commercial jets, as well as leases aircraft.

