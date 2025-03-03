Ellington Credit (NYSE:EARN) Short Interest Down 30.2% in February

Ellington Credit (NYSE:EARN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 663,900 shares, a drop of 30.2% from the January 31st total of 951,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 576,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.2 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ellington Credit

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EARN. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ellington Credit by 53.4% during the fourth quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. now owns 22,401 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 7,801 shares during the last quarter. Castlekeep Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Ellington Credit in the fourth quarter worth $99,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC bought a new stake in Ellington Credit in the fourth quarter valued at $80,000. Vident Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Ellington Credit during the 4th quarter valued at about $90,000. Finally, State of Wyoming acquired a new position in shares of Ellington Credit during the fourth quarter worth approximately $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.40% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com raised Ellington Credit from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th.

Ellington Credit Trading Down 0.6 %

Ellington Credit stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $6.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 983,662 shares, compared to its average volume of 663,897. Ellington Credit has a twelve month low of $5.93 and a twelve month high of $7.26. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $6.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.72. The firm has a market cap of $187.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 1.85.

Ellington Credit Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 14.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. Ellington Credit’s dividend payout ratio is presently 85.71%.

Ellington Credit Company Profile

Ellington Credit Company, a real estate investment trust, acquires, invests in, and manages residential mortgage-and real estate-related assets. It acquires and manages residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), including agency pools and agency collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs); and non-agency RMBS, such as non-agency CMOs, such as investment grade and non-investment grade.

