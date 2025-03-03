Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV) Shares Sold by Flputnam Investment Management Co.

Flputnam Investment Management Co. trimmed its holdings in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Free Report) by 22.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,508 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,318 shares during the quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Elevance Health were worth $1,663,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ELV. Lifeworks Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Elevance Health by 2.5% in the third quarter. Lifeworks Advisors LLC now owns 1,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $539,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Elevance Health by 57.8% during the third quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC now owns 71 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Catalina Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Elevance Health by 1.7% during the third quarter. Catalina Capital Group LLC now owns 1,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $861,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Tobam boosted its stake in shares of Elevance Health by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Tobam now owns 434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Malaga Cove Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Elevance Health by 0.6% during the third quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC now owns 4,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,512,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. 89.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ELV has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Elevance Health from $520.00 to $480.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Elevance Health from $483.00 to $478.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $485.00 price objective on shares of Elevance Health in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Mizuho reduced their target price on Elevance Health from $585.00 to $505.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Argus reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $405.40 target price on shares of Elevance Health in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Elevance Health currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $517.03.

Elevance Health Stock Performance

Elevance Health stock opened at $397.09 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $387.78 and its 200-day moving average is $438.36. The company has a market cap of $90.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.50. Elevance Health, Inc. has a 12 month low of $362.21 and a 12 month high of $567.26.

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The company reported $3.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.80 by $0.04. Elevance Health had a return on equity of 18.28% and a net margin of 3.38%. Equities analysts anticipate that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 33.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Elevance Health Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 25th. Investors of record on Monday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.71 per share. This is an increase from Elevance Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.63. This represents a $6.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 10th. Elevance Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.71%.

About Elevance Health

Elevance Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Health Benefits, CarelonRx, Carelon Services, and Corporate & Other. It offers a variety of health plans and services to program members; health products; an array of fee-based administrative managed care services; and specialty and other insurance products and services, such as stop loss, dental, vision, life, disability, and supplemental health insurance benefits.

Further Reading

