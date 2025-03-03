Elemental Altus Royalties Corp. (OTCMKTS:ELEMF) Short Interest Update

Elemental Altus Royalties Corp. (OTCMKTS:ELEMF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,900 shares, a decline of 49.2% from the January 31st total of 33,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 75,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Elemental Altus Royalties Stock Performance

Shares of ELEMF stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $0.86. 64,839 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 44,940. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.83. Elemental Altus Royalties has a 52-week low of $0.64 and a 52-week high of $0.95.

Get Elemental Altus Royalties alerts:

About Elemental Altus Royalties

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

Elemental Altus Royalties Corp., a precious metals royalty company, engages in the acquisition of royalties, streams, and other rights over mining projects. It has a portfolio of 11 royalties and streams in Australia, Chile, Canada, Burkina Faso, Cote d'Ivoire, Mexico, and Kenya. The company is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for Elemental Altus Royalties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elemental Altus Royalties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.