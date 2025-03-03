Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) Given New $145.00 Price Target at Truist Financial

Elastic (NYSE:ESTCGet Free Report) had its target price boosted by investment analysts at Truist Financial from $135.00 to $145.00 in a report issued on Monday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist Financial’s price target points to a potential upside of 27.65% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on ESTC. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Elastic from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Barclays boosted their price target on Elastic from $105.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Elastic from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Baird R W raised Elastic from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Elastic from $127.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.52.

Elastic Trading Down 2.4 %

Shares of ESTC stock traded down $2.77 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $113.59. 326,286 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,312,241. The stock has a market cap of $11.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 206.14 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $106.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $95.45. Elastic has a fifty-two week low of $69.00 and a fifty-two week high of $123.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Elastic (NYSE:ESTCGet Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.48). Elastic had a negative return on equity of 13.20% and a net margin of 4.39%. The firm had revenue of $382.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $368.85 million. Equities analysts expect that Elastic will post -0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other Elastic news, CEO Ashutosh Kulkarni sold 7,017 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.12, for a total transaction of $758,678.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 395,326 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,742,647.12. The trade was a 1.74 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 15.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Elastic

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH acquired a new position in Elastic in the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,558,000. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Elastic in the 4th quarter worth $456,000. Infinitum Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Elastic during the fourth quarter worth $6,936,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Elastic by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 29,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,963,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Elastic in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. 97.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Elastic

Elastic N.V., a data analytics company, delivers solutions designed to run in public or private clouds in multi-cloud environments. It primarily offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as performs search, analysis, and visualization on that data.

