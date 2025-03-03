EFG International AG (OTCMKTS:EFGXY) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.59 Per Share

EFG International AG (OTCMKTS:EFGXY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Monday, March 3rd, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 26th will be given a dividend of 0.595 per share on Friday, April 11th. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 26th. This is a positive change from EFG International’s previous dividend of $0.57.

EFG International Stock Performance

EFGXY remained flat at C$14.19 on Monday. EFG International has a fifty-two week low of C$14.19 and a fifty-two week high of C$14.95. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$14.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$13.96.

About EFG International

EFG International AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides private banking, wealth management, and asset management services. The company offers investment solutions, including discretionary mandates, structured products, and trading services; wealth planning and trust services; credit and financing services, such as Islamic, property, and investment financing; and eBanking services, including mobile banking and security services.

