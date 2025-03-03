EFG International AG (OTCMKTS:EFGXY) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.59 Per Share

EFG International AG (OTCMKTS:EFGXY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Monday, March 3rd, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 26th will be given a dividend of 0.595 per share on Friday, April 11th. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 26th. This is a positive change from EFG International’s previous dividend of $0.57.
EFG International Stock Performance
EFGXY remained flat at C$14.19 on Monday. EFG International has a fifty-two week low of C$14.19 and a fifty-two week high of C$14.95. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$14.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$13.96.
About EFG International
