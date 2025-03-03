Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC) Plans $0.15 Quarterly Dividend

Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.15 per share on Wednesday, April 9th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 5th.

Edgewell Personal Care has a payout ratio of 17.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Edgewell Personal Care to earn $3.38 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 17.8%.

EPC opened at $31.52 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 2.06. Edgewell Personal Care has a one year low of $26.65 and a one year high of $41.50. The company has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.22 and a beta of 0.88. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.94.

Edgewell Personal Care ( NYSE:EPC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.06). Edgewell Personal Care had a net margin of 4.09% and a return on equity of 9.29%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Edgewell Personal Care will post 3.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on EPC. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of Edgewell Personal Care from $53.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Edgewell Personal Care from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Edgewell Personal Care from $48.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Edgewell Personal Care from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Edgewell Personal Care from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.57.

Edgewell Personal Care Company is a manufacturer and marketer of personal care products in the wet shave, sun and skin care, feminine care and infant care categories. As of September 30, 2016, the Company had a portfolio of over 25 brands. It manages its business in four segments: Wet Shave, Sun and Skin Care, Feminine Care and All Other.

