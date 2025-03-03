eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) Holdings Raised by Maia Wealth LLC

Maia Wealth LLC boosted its stake in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Free Report) by 38.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,824 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after buying an additional 1,351 shares during the period. Maia Wealth LLC’s holdings in eBay were worth $322,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealth Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of eBay during the third quarter valued at approximately $543,000. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its stake in eBay by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 91,424 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $5,953,000 after purchasing an additional 1,188 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of eBay by 14.4% during the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 7,433 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $484,000 after purchasing an additional 938 shares during the period. Optas LLC raised its stake in shares of eBay by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Optas LLC now owns 34,082 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $2,219,000 after buying an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in shares of eBay by 599.3% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 538,744 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $35,078,000 after buying an additional 461,708 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.48% of the company’s stock.

eBay stock opened at $64.74 on Monday. eBay Inc. has a 12 month low of $48.04 and a 12 month high of $71.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market cap of $31.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.35. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.84.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be paid a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 14th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.79%. This is an increase from eBay’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. eBay’s payout ratio is 29.07%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on eBay from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of eBay from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of eBay in a research note on Monday, December 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 price target on shares of eBay in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded eBay from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.33.

In other eBay news, CFO Stephen J. Priest sold 5,252 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.63, for a total value of $334,184.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 65,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,141,040.40. The trade was a 7.47 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jamie Iannone sold 5,625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.38, for a total transaction of $350,887.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 542,248 shares in the company, valued at $33,825,430.24. This represents a 1.03 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 27,149 shares of company stock valued at $1,746,065 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

eBay Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States, the United Kingdom, China, Germany, and internationally. The company’s marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com, off-platform businesses, and the eBay suite of mobile apps.

