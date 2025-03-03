Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund (NYSE:ETW) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund (NYSE:ETW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 133,100 shares, an increase of 107.0% from the January 31st total of 64,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 308,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.
NYSE ETW traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $8.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 406,490 shares, compared to its average volume of 309,807. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.50. Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund has a 52 week low of $7.63 and a 52 week high of $8.74.
The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th were paid a dividend of $0.0664 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 14th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.39%.
Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It is co-managed by Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.
