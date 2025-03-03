Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund (NYSE:ETW) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund (NYSE:ETW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 133,100 shares, an increase of 107.0% from the January 31st total of 64,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 308,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund Stock Performance

NYSE ETW traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $8.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 406,490 shares, compared to its average volume of 309,807. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.50. Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund has a 52 week low of $7.63 and a 52 week high of $8.74.

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th were paid a dividend of $0.0664 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 14th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.39%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund

About Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Investment Planning Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Investment Planning Advisors Inc. now owns 184,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,552,000 after acquiring an additional 1,246 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Integrated Capital Management Inc. now owns 30,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after buying an additional 1,750 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 577,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,866,000 after buying an additional 2,030 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its holdings in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund by 17.0% in the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 15,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 2,224 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 32,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after acquiring an additional 2,245 shares during the period.

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It is co-managed by Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

