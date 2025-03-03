Dye & Durham Limited (TSE:DND) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Dye & Durham Limited (TSE:DND – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$22.50.

DND has been the subject of several research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on Dye & Durham from C$27.00 to C$30.00 in a report on Friday, November 29th. CIBC dropped their price target on Dye & Durham from C$30.00 to C$25.00 in a report on Friday, February 14th. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on Dye & Durham from C$25.00 to C$20.00 in a report on Friday, February 14th. Cormark cut Dye & Durham from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Dye & Durham from C$22.00 to C$20.00 in a report on Friday, February 14th.

Get Dye & Durham alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on DND

Dye & Durham Stock Performance

Insider Activity

TSE:DND opened at C$12.53 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of C$872.56 million, a P/E ratio of -5.11 and a beta of 2.09. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$15.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$16.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 385.35. Dye & Durham has a 1-year low of C$10.92 and a 1-year high of C$22.59.

In other news, Director Eric Shahinian acquired 12,300 shares of Dye & Durham stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 31st. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$17.35 per share, for a total transaction of C$213,433.29. Also, insider Plantro Ltd. sold 1,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$19.15, for a total value of C$19,150,000.00. Corporate insiders own 25.60% of the company’s stock.

Dye & Durham Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Dye & Durham Ltd is engaged in providing cloud-based software and technology solutions designed to improve efficiency and increase productivity for legal and business professionals. The company has business operations in Canada and the United Kingdom. The customers include law firms, financial service institutions, and government organizations.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Dye & Durham Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dye & Durham and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.