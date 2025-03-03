Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. Sells 160 Shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC)

Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. trimmed its position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC – Free Report) by 30.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 367 shares of the company’s stock after selling 160 shares during the quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF were worth $78,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Advantage Trust Co purchased a new stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF during the third quarter worth $37,000. Wingate Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Eastern Bank purchased a new stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF during the fourth quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Aspect Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF during the fourth quarter worth $59,000.

Get Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF alerts:

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of VDC stock opened at $224.91 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $215.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $216.58. Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF has a 12-month low of $194.38 and a 12-month high of $226.55. The company has a market cap of $7.45 billion, a PE ratio of 25.29 and a beta of 0.64.

About Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund, which seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Consumer Staples 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the consumer staples sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.