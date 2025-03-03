Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. Sells 1,093 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. decreased its stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 43.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,400 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 1,093 shares during the period. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Boeing were worth $248,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BA. Sierra Ocean LLC bought a new position in shares of Boeing during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Sugar Maple Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Boeing during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Boeing during the third quarter valued at $28,000. Fiduciary Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Boeing during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, HighMark Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Boeing by 121.6% during the fourth quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 164 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.82% of the company’s stock.

Boeing Stock Performance

Shares of BA stock opened at $174.84 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $131.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.54 and a beta of 1.52. The Boeing Company has a 52 week low of $137.03 and a 52 week high of $206.62. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $176.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $164.69.

Insider Activity

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The aircraft producer reported ($5.90) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.60) by ($4.30). During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.47) EPS. Analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post -2.58 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Uma M. Amuluru sold 3,159 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.69, for a total transaction of $570,799.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,471,596.97. The trade was a 14.12 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Boeing from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Boeing from $85.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Barclays raised shares of Boeing from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $190.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Monday, January 6th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Boeing from $208.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of Boeing from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $195.16.

About Boeing

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

Featured Stories

