Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. trimmed its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Free Report) by 30.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,684 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,956 shares during the period. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $384,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 92.9% in the third quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 8,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $535,000 after buying an additional 4,086 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 1.0% in the third quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 16,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,030,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the period. Optas LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 0.7% in the third quarter. Optas LLC now owns 320,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,212,000 after buying an additional 2,099 shares during the period. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the third quarter worth about $1,082,000. Finally, GFS Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 6,431.9% in the third quarter. GFS Advisors LLC now owns 75,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,732,000 after buying an additional 73,967 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

NYSEARCA VEU opened at $60.60 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $59.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.19. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 52 week low of $55.27 and a 52 week high of $63.81. The company has a market capitalization of $58.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.15 and a beta of 0.84.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Company Profile

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.