Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. Purchases New Stake in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEF)

Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEF – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 4,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $107,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 4.5% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 46,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,138,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Indie Asset Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust during the third quarter worth $266,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 2.8% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 160,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,920,000 after purchasing an additional 4,406 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust during the third quarter worth $210,000. Finally, Capital Wealth Alliance LLC boosted its position in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 7.9% during the third quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC now owns 131,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,213,000 after purchasing an additional 9,550 shares in the last quarter.

Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust Stock Down 0.6 %

CEF opened at $26.02 on Monday. Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust has a one year low of $18.56 and a one year high of $27.23.

About Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust

Sprott Physical Gold & Silver Trust operates as a closed-ended investment fund/investment trust. The company was founded on October 26, 2017 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

