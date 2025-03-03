Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. Purchases 498 Shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. grew its position in General Motors (NYSE:GM – Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) by 9,960.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 503 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 498 shares during the quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc.’s holdings in General Motors were worth $27,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in General Motors by 19.7% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 9,164 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $488,000 after acquiring an additional 1,510 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in General Motors by 15.9% during the third quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 11,382 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $510,000 after acquiring an additional 1,559 shares in the last quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. boosted its stake in General Motors by 121.5% during the third quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 47,169 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $2,115,000 after acquiring an additional 25,869 shares in the last quarter. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in General Motors by 115.1% during the third quarter. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC now owns 178,443 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $8,001,000 after acquiring an additional 95,484 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SYM FINANCIAL Corp bought a new position in General Motors during the fourth quarter worth $474,000. 92.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

General Motors Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:GM opened at $49.22 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.97 billion, a PE ratio of 8.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.40. General Motors has a twelve month low of $38.94 and a twelve month high of $61.24. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $50.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.45.

General Motors ( NYSE:GM Get Free Report ) (TSE:GMM.U) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.17. General Motors had a net margin of 3.21% and a return on equity of 15.29%. Equities analysts forecast that General Motors will post 11.44 EPS for the current year.

General Motors declared that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 26th that permits the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the auto manufacturer to purchase up to 12.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

General Motors Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 7th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 7th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. General Motors’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.80%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. acquired 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $50.66 per share, for a total transaction of $607,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $694,751.24. The trade was a 700.12 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently issued reports on GM shares. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of General Motors from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Hsbc Global Res lowered shares of General Motors from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of General Motors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of General Motors from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $46.00 to $54.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, HSBC downgraded shares of General Motors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, General Motors currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.71.

About General Motors

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts; and provide software-enabled services and subscriptions worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

