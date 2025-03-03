Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. Has $169,000 Stock Position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 37.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,119 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 1,251 shares during the quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $169,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Weatherly Asset Management L. P. bought a new position in Medtronic in the third quarter valued at about $231,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its stake in Medtronic by 13.3% during the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 38,280 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $3,446,000 after purchasing an additional 4,490 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC grew its stake in Medtronic by 37.8% in the third quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 4,870 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $449,000 after acquiring an additional 1,337 shares during the period. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC acquired a new stake in Medtronic in the third quarter valued at approximately $280,000. Finally, Optas LLC grew its stake in Medtronic by 22.2% in the third quarter. Optas LLC now owns 3,894 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $351,000 after acquiring an additional 707 shares during the period. 82.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MDT has been the topic of several analyst reports. UBS Group lifted their target price on Medtronic from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Medtronic from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Barclays lifted their price target on Medtronic from $105.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Medtronic from $93.00 to $89.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $105.00 price objective on shares of Medtronic in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Medtronic currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $95.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Medtronic

In other Medtronic news, EVP Brett A. Wall sold 12,437 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $1,119,330.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 40,979 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,688,110. This represents a 23.28 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Medtronic Price Performance

NYSE:MDT opened at $92.00 on Monday. Medtronic plc has a one year low of $75.96 and a one year high of $93.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.90. The firm has a market cap of $117.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.96, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.84. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $87.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $87.50.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The medical technology company reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $8.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.33 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 12.83% and a return on equity of 14.07%. Research analysts expect that Medtronic plc will post 5.46 EPS for the current year.

Medtronic Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 27th were issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 27th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.04%. Medtronic’s payout ratio is 85.11%.

About Medtronic

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

